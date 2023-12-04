An Israeli army helicopter carrying Mia Schem, a French-Israeli woman held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, lands at the Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer in Ramat Gan, Israel, on November 30, 2023. Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE/file

The Israeli prime minister's office on Monday said it had tallied the remains of 15 citizens that were being kept by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip since the Hamas attacks of October 7.

Confirming three additional deaths of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, it said the militants were now holding the remains of 15 people.

The published list named the dead as 11 civilians and four soldiers, one of them a senior officer, although it did not elaborate further.

Around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, died in the October 7 attack when Hamas fighters broke through Gaza's militarised border into Israel. Around 240 people were also taken hostage.

Under an agreement between Israel and Hamas, 80 Israeli hostages were released in exchange for three times as many Palestinian prisoners during a seven-day truce that ended on Friday. Another 25, mostly Thais, were freed separately.

Five other hostages were also freed before the start of the week-long pause.

In response to the October 7 attack, Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas.

Its air and ground campaign in Gaza has killed more than 15,500 people, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The Israeli army said on Saturday 137 hostages were still being held in Gaza.