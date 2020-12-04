Home  >  Overseas

Bahrain approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters

Posted at Dec 05 2020 03:11 AM

Bahrain said on Friday it has granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the second country after Britain to approve it.

The Gulf Arab state had also approved Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine in November for use by frontline workers.

"The approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will add a further important layer to the Kingdom's national COVID-19 response," Dr. Mariam Al Jalahma, CEO of Bahrain's National Health Regulatory Authority said in a statement.

