Donald Trump Jr. arrives with his father U.S. President Donald Trump after landing aboard Air Force One at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 12, 2019. Carlos Barria, Reuters/File

WASHINGTON— Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 this week, a spokesman said.

The son of President Donald Trump is experiencing no symptoms.

The President, who has lost his reelection bid to Democratic former vice president Joe Biden, earlier contracted the disease along with his wife Melania. They have since recovered.

