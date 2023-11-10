Filipinos finish strong in 2023 NYC Marathon

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Thanks to a great New York weather on Nov. 5, almost all of the 51,900 TCS marathon runners made it to the finish line, making the race the world's biggest this year.

Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia is this year’s top finisher in the men’s open division, clocking in at two hours and nearly five minutes.

In the women's open division, Hellen Obiri of Kenya came in at two hours and 27 minutes.

"I knew this is my time," said Obiri. "This is my right moment."

Some 16,748 international finishers represented 148 countries including the Philippines.

There were 235 marathoners from around the world registered to run under the Philippine flag.

On Mile 14, halfway through the marathon, a group called Pinoy Runners came together not only to cheer for the runners, but also to provide nutritional and medical support for the runners who need them.

"I’m cheering for my husband, he’s running the NYC Marathon," said Farah Escalante. "The crowd, the energy, is very good here in New York City. This is what they call the biggest party block."

Filipinos running the NYC marathon also got to meet other Filipino runners during a carbo-loading party at the Philippine Consulate on Fifth Avenue, including a family of marathon pacers.

With more than 400 marathons under his belt, JC Santa Teresa was among the pace leaders in this year’s marathon.

"What it means is, if you want to finish in five hours you follow me," he said. "Don’t look at your watch, enjoy the scenery, enjoy your run, just follow me and I'll do all the thinking for you."

Juan Francisco Balagtas finished first among the 235 Filipino runners and completed the race in three hours.