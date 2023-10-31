It was a party in Downtown San Francisco, as the community celebrated the 29th anniversary of the youth anti-violence program, "United Playaz."

San Francisco Mayor London Breed presented a proclamation honoring the initiative to United Playaz's executive director, Filipino-American Rudy Corpuz.

Breed said that United Playaz plays a vital role in the city’s youth and safety.

Over the years, the group has helped turn in thousands of weapons through its annual gun buyback program.

"It’s especially a celebration for the people who are part of United Playaz," said Breed. "It's a celebration for the folks who give their lives to support community because this is hard work on the front line.”

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins credited the staff who were formerly incarcerated, for now trying to prevent kids from going down their path.

“I can't just praise Rudy," said Jenkins. "I [also] have to praise all the brothers who have come back to the community after serving, sometimes, decades in prison, and devoted themselves to being that change."

United Playaz’s celebration is made even more special as it purchased a two-storey building that will allow the organization to expand its family literacy and adult re-entry programs.

California lawmakers awarded $2 million to United Playaz, while former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is working to provide federal funding.

“Thank you guys, for everybody who's here, who contributed," said Corpuz. "We are all a part of something that's beautiful, that God started 29 years ago for the people. And it will always be about the people."