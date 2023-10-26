Maryland show reimagines PH mythical creature 'manananggal'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The "mananaggal" is quickly becoming Philippines’ most popular mythical creature outside the country as it appears in more sources of entertainment.

This time, it flies to the stages of Maryland in the production titled “Monstress,” which runs until Oct. 28 at the Silver Spring Black Box Theatre.

Produced and directed by Kelly Colburn, the show features performances by Janine Baumgardner as the Manananggal and Dom Ocampo as Eloise.

“Monstress” is an immersive horror experience for small-batch audiences from Flying V, that reimagines the vampire-like mythical creature.

Flying V is a performing arts nonprofit organization in Montgomery County, Maryland that creates nerd and pop culture infused performances.

"We have a lot of amazing spectacle and technological tricks and horror tricks but I think one of the most exciting parts of the show is that the audience is totally immersed," said the show's director, Kelly Colburn. "They become a character of the show, they become a part of the show."

Colburn said that during the play, the audience will get to know the manananggal, a Filipino blood-sucking creature – from its history to its anatomy.

The development of Monstress started around two years ago when Colburn and Navi, the play’s writer, were discussing their Asian-American heritage.

"We started looking at the ways in which our cultures, South Asian cultures present themselves in Western media and make themselves palpable for Western audiences," said Navi, "and how we can approach that in the story of Monstress."



Meanwhile, Baumgardner said that Monstress seeks to put the manananggal at a different light, one that it is not simply a “monster.”

"She is sort of the scary monster but then she is also the storyteller," Baumgardner said. "She is trying to give her story to Eloise and tell her this is where we came from. I was not always a monster but that is how you see me now."



Ocampo, who plays Eloise, shared that their role is not only being a tour guide but also one that reflects the experiences of a Filipino who grew up in the United States.

"She (Eloise) is Filipino and she feels incredibly bound to this history, she feels personally affected by it and incredibly passionate about the information she is sharing."

He added: "I think she also represents a Filipino woman who grew up in America and is trying to internalize and celebrate Filipino history and storytelling."

Meanwhile the show’s producers and actors believe that Monstress is one way for the Western audience to know about the culture of Filipinos and other Asian Americans.

"The artistic significance of doing something like this is to put up a mirror or lens to what it means to carry that legacy and history in those generations and those stories inside of you as an Asian American," Navi said.