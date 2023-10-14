Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Arizona Police has released a new surveillance video in the case of Melody Johnson, the Filipino-American woman accused of attempting to poison her husband.

The video dated July 18 prompted the Tucson police to arrest Melody.

It showed the Fil-Am pouring liquid into a small battle from what appeared to be a bleach container, then going to the kitchen and pouring the contents into a coffee maker.

The 39-year-old has been charged with multiple felonies including first degree murder for allegedly trying to poison her Air Force worker husband, Roby Johnson.

ABS-CBN News obtained from Tucson police the multiple videos that showed Melody pouring liquid into a coffeemaker, and Roby testing the water several times in July.

But lawyer Josephine Escalante, who reviewed the videos, cautioned people against jumping easily into conclusions.

“The video of Mr. Johnson purportedly testing for bleach itself, it’s really hard to say what’s going on there," she said. "We have him telling us what he’s doing. But we don’t really know what that test strip is. We don’t really know what substance is in there that he’s purportedly to test.”

Roby, who works at Davis Monthan Air Force Base, told the police that he suspected his wife has been tampering with his coffee since March after he told Melody that he filed for divorce.

In court documents, police said they found liquid inside the coffeemaker that smelled like bleach.

Escalante pointed out, however, that there is still a way for Melody’s defense attorney to discredit the videos.

“If the defense can poke holes on what’s being shown, if [they] can show that these videos were occurring at different times, it’s going to put the credibility of the evidence into question," Escalante added.

Melody remains in detention at the Pima County Jail in Arizona on a $250,000 bond.

The prosecutor secured a high bond from the court, citing that Melody is a flight-risk as she has a family and also recently purchased a home in the Philippines.

She will next appear in court for a hearing on Nov. 6.