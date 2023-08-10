Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-American Melody Johnson has been charged with attempted murder in Tucson, Arizona for allegedly trying to kill her soldier-husband by poisoning his coffee.

Police did not publicly identify Johnson's husband. But according to the official complaint, the man suspected that his 39-year-old wife had been putting something in his drink since they were in Germany back in March.

The couple, who have a child together, was going through a divorce.

Johnson's husband told the police that it wasn't until two months later that he decided to use pool testing trips to check both the water supply and the coffee pot.

That was when he discovered that the water supply was fine, but the coffee pot contained high levels of chlorine.

Johnson's husband said that prompted him to set up a camera in their home in Germany, and he saw his wife putting something in the coffee pot.

The complaint also detailed how Johnson's husband continued to pretend to drink the tainted coffee until they moved back to Arizona in June.

He once more secretly recorded his wife multiple times, and saw that she would allegedly pour chlorine into the coffee machine.

Johnson’s husband, armed with the video recordings, filed a police report on July 18. He claimed that his wife was trying to kill him to collect his benefits.

The Filipino-American woman was arrested on the same day.

She has since been detained at the Pima County Jail on a $250,000 bond after pleading not guilty to the charges during her arraignment on Aug. 4.

The judge set the high bond because the prosecutor argued that Johnson is a flight-risk, citing that she had just recently bought a house in the Philippines.

Johnson’s next court hearing is on Sept. 6.