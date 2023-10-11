Watch more News on iWantTFC

BGYO fans got up close and personal with the P-pop group during their intimate meet and greet in Toronto.

This was the group’s first visit to Canada as part of their performance at the 1MX Music Festival which featured select Asian artists.

ACEs fans flew in from various Canadian cities to meet their idols and meet with members of the fandom for the first time.

"This is something that doesn't happen everyday," said Geona, a fan from Vancouver. "Their songs are very OPM and [it] makes you nostalgic as a Filipino. I can understand their language and the emotions."

Relatives of BGYO member Akira, expressed excitement over the group’s visit.

"I'm very happy because I grew up with Aki and saw him going to auditions from time to time," said the BGYO member's cousin, Wish. "Now, he's here and I feel really proud."

Jessica, the aunt of Akira, also said: "We didn't expect it but I always prayed that they would come here. I feel super proud because this is ours, they are Filipino."

Filipino students in Canada, meanwhile, shared how BGYO's music has helped them cope with homesickness.

"I found their music through mutual friends and through a lot of experimenting with different types of OPM," said Mia. "It’s part of a feeling of like being home away from home."

In a highly competitive music industry, BGYO members shared how they stand out from other artists and what they hope to achieve in the future.

"One of the things that differentiate BGYO from others is our story and how we represent ourselves and how we tell our story through our music," said Mikki.

Gelo, meanwhile, said he is thankful for Star Magic's guidance on their group: "The way they guided us, in decision-making, on the values that we display, whether inside or outside the group."

From the meet and greet to the concert and all events in between, the ACEs fans showed their full support which the BGYO members said they appreciated.

"Starting from the time that we arrived, the support that they have shown us is simply amazing," said Akira. "Thank you very much to all of you."

JL, another BGYO member, said: "Thanks too, to the ACES in the Philippines. Despite being thousands of miles away, the support they gave to us was tremendous. We can really feel it here."

As P-pop makes its mark in the international music scene, groups like BGYO hope to represent Filipino music and culture more to a diverse audience.