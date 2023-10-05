Watch more News on iWantTFC

It’s been two months since the massive wildfires burnt the historic town of Lahaina in Hawaii to the ground.

Those displaced continue to worry as to where they will live next, after Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said that rebuilding homes could take up to two years.

One Filipino-American resident is worried that the estimated timeline might be too long, and could force the displaced to completely move out of the Aloha state.

"It's sad to say but it's the realistic way of looking at it," said Lester Dumayas. I already know about 20 people who have already moved off Island just because of this whole situation.”

Another displaced Lahaina resident shared the struggle her family is dealing with in finding a temporary home while waiting for the rebuilding of Lahaina town.

“I need a place to go that's not somewhere else other than West Maui," said Debra Arellano. "I need rental assistance because all the places that are open in this database that the County is sharing are three grand a month for a two bedroom.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has sought to assure the thousands displaced that they will not be forced out of their temporary shelters.

“People are going to be able to have lodging for at least 18 months," said Patrick Boland, media relations specialist at FEMA. "The hotel lodging piece is going to last at least three or four months for people and we're not going to push people out of that."

Boland added: "But we want to encourage people to get into lodging that better suits their lifestyle.”

According to FEMA, about 7,600 residents remain temporarily housed in more than 40 hotels. The agency said it is working towards finding residents a more permanent housing placement.

“We want to stay in Lahaina," Krizhna Bayudan, another local, said. "This is where our community is, our friends and family are so we want to be here. We don't want to live anywhere else."

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has removed toxic chemicals from at least 50% of the five-mile wide scar of the wildfire.

Officials said that the next step before reconstruction is the removal of hazardous debris and unstable structures, which could take up to a year to complete.