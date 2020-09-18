2 Filipino survivors from sea mishap off Japan returning home to PH

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday the 2 Filipino survivors from a cargo ship that sank off Japan amid a storm earlier this month are on their way home to the Philippines.

The first to be rescued was the ship’s chief officer Eduardo Sareno and the other survivor was Jay-Nel Rosales, who worked as deck crew. Both are Cebu natives.

Both seafarers worked for the Panamanian-flagged vessel Gulf Livestock-1, which is still missing, the DFA said in a statement.

The cargo ship sunk on Sept. 2 after it was caught in Typhoon Maysak in international waters in East China sea.

The Filipino sailors were rescued by the Japanese Coast Guard after their vessel capsized. Another Filipino crew member was found but was later declared dead.

The Japanese Coast Guard briefly suspended their search and rescue operations for the remaining crew members due to another typhoon, but since their resumption, the ship and the other seafarers are yet to be found.