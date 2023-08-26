Watch more News on iWantTFC

Donald Trump on Thursday officially became the first U.S. president with an arrest photo, in a stunning moment in American political history as he turned himself in for the election subversion case in Georgia.

Trump surrendered at the Fulton County Jail on 13 felony charges over his alleged efforts to overturn the presidential election results in the state.

Trump arrested in racketeering case, mug shot taken

But one Filipino-American insists on Trump's innocence. Edison Villanueva, a Republican voter from Georgia, believes the timing was deliberate.

"They timed it so Donald Trump will have difficulty campaigning and doing his business for the next election," he said. "That’s how I feel.”

Meanwhile, Carl Cansino, a former assistant district attorney in Georgia, said he sees Trump's co-defendants disassociating themselves from the former president ahead of the trial.

“One of the first things that the defendants will try to do is to sever themselves from [him]," said Cansino. "There’s 19 defendants and that means 19 different tables. The actual trial is going to be very complicated because there’s going to be a lot of people involved.”

Cansino, who is now a defense lawyer, added: "All RICO is a group of individuals who endeavor together to further a criminal scheme for some sort of criminal enterprise."

"Think of it as a clock with all the gears and the inner workings and together," Cansino continued. "Even one small missing, criminal enterprise cannot go forward. So, they are all intertwined with one another.”

Trump's lawyers had agreed to $200,000 bond and to other release conditions. His lawyers want the trial to happen in April 2026, citing the extraordinary volume of evidence they have to go through.

But the Fulton County's district attorney has requested an Oct. 23 for the trial, noting that one of the defendants filed a demand for a speedy resolution of the case.