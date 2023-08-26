Filipinos celebrate 3rd PH summer festival in Calgary

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipinos from across Calgary gathered at the Prairie Winds Park for the 3rd Philippine Calgary Summer Festival.

The event, led by veteran TV and radio broadcasters Renato and Olet Barnachea, sought to forge a strong bond among Filipinos in the Canadian city.

"Our goal is to gather Filipino-Canadian communities and raise multicultural awareness and diversity," said Renato, "as well as to preserve our culture and tradition."

Olet, meanwhile, said the summer festival welcomed not only Filipinos but also people of different ethnicities.

The two-day event was attended by hundreds of participants and had performers from various groups.

Those who joined the festivities also enjoyed free food and activities from participating booths.

Said festival attendee William Garcia: "It's like we're in the Philippines, seeing [the] history and experience of being a Filipino."

Organizers hope that support for events that promote Filipino heritage and culture will continue to gain support and grow within the community.