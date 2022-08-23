Filipina photographer shot dead in Washington home

A Filipina photographer was shot dead in her home in South Everett, Washington in what police are calling a home invasion, according to local news reports.

Irah Sok, who was in her mid-30s, was shot in the head after 3 men invaded the home early in the morning on August 19.

Her Cambodian-American husband Makara Sok, who was hurt in the incident, said he was only able to call 911 from a neighbor’s house after they left home.

Local police say their child was also at the area but unharmed.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for the three armed men and are asking neighbors for any CCTV footage that could help them identify the suspects.

In an interview with a local TV station, Sok’s cousin Aileen Lapuz said Irah just opened her new photography studio and even won an award for her maternity photos.

“She’s very, she has full of life, full of dreams. She’s very kind. She has no like hate in her heart,” Lapuz told Kiro7 News.

Makara said he is still in shock.

“My emotions are everywhere right now. I’m sad. I’m hurt. I don’t know what to do," he told local news reporters.

“I’m here just to find justice for my wife,” he said. “I’m begging the community to come out and help me catch these people. This is a shameless act. Who think you would wake up and lose your wife.”

Authorities were quoted as saying there had been three other home invasions in the area but cannot speculate yet if the incidents were related.