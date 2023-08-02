Watch more News on iWantTFC

Hawaii’s education department has tapped 80 teachers from the Philippines to address a shortage of educators in the island.

This is the state’s first international recruitment initiative. Before getting the green light to teach in Hawaii, the teachers had to be eligible for a special J1 Visa and have their credentials screened by an international evaluations company.

“I’m here for a better opportunity and to participate in the exchange teacher program to help students with special needs,” said Raymart Fundal, who was among the teachers who arrived in Hawaii.

Foreign recruitment has risen nationally to help cope with the chronic teacher shortage. The hired teachers will be able to work in the U.S. for up to five years under the J1 Teacher Exchange Visa.

But they are required to return to the Philippines and teach a minimum of two years in the public school system.

“The [school] curriculum back in the Philippines as well as in here are a bit different so we cannot grasp it for now,” said kindergarten teacher Mary Jane Empalmado. “But our colleagues as well as the other staff of the school were able to help us.”

The local community has hosted welcome parties for the newly arrived teachers, with some offering housing options while organizations held donation drives to collect essential items and make the transition easy for them.

“I was overwhelmed by the welcoming of the Filipino community here,” said Karen Faye Soberano. “They all got to collect some stuff for us, the teachers from the Philippines, the things we need for our basic needs here in Hawaii.”

Filipino students make up 30% of the student population in Hawaii, while teachers comprise about 10%.

The 80 teachers will start in their jobs this coming school year, with 50 of them to teach in Maui where the shortage of teachers is more dire.

Hawaii’’s education officials hope to bring in additional 200 teachers from the Philippines for the next school year.