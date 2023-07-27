Watch more News on iWantTFC

About a thousand Filipino-Canadians who hail from Benguet gathered to take part in the annual "Adivay" held at the Fraser Foreshore Park in Burnaby, B.C.

Benguet Society President Bruce Ganase said he is really happy with the huge turnout, which saw members of different tribes from Benguet and their families reunite.

"'Adiway' in Ibaloi means 'Coming Together,'" he said. "The participants came from 13 municipalities in Benguet. We have those from Kibungan, Atok, Sablan, Bugias."

Huts representing the said municipalities ringed the park and showcased the livelihood of each town.

Ganase said the gathering is important as they want the culture and traditions of Benguet tribes to live on in their children.

"Our theme this year is fostering inclusivity," he said. "Let us pass on our culture to the youth. I'm just so happy that they like doing those things."

Even non-locals came to join the festivities. Arnel Tello, who moved from Calgary to Toronto, was visiting relatives in Vancouver when he learned about the "Adivay."

Tello, who came from the town of Kibungan, said he was amazed at how organized the celebration was.

"There's really support from the Cordillera community so it's good for them," he added.

Nichole Aligbas, a student from Toronto, said events like the "Adivay" are very comforting for young people like her who are still trying to find their footing after moving to a foreign land.

"Sometimes, you feel lost," she said. "It's very welcoming for you, especially to see your culture in another country. It makes you proud and makes you appreciate your culture."