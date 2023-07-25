OFW Pass pwede nang i-download sa Hong Kong at Singapore

Simula na ng pilot test run ng Department of Migrant Workers o DMW mobile app at OFW Pass. Maari nang i-download mula sa Google Play at Apple App store ng mga Overseas Filipino Worker o OFWs sa Hong Kong at Singapore ang nasabing application, kabilang na ang KSA at UAE.

Ang DMW mobile app at OFW Pass app na pwede ng i-download ng mga kababayan sa Singapore, HK, KSA at UAE

Ayon pa sa DMW, ang mga sumusunod ang mga kailangang requirements para makapagpa-rehistro ng account sa mobile app:

1. SG – Work Permit SPass o EPass

2. HK – ID Card, Permanent ID Card

3. KSA – entry Visa, Valid IQAMA

4. UAE – Residence Card o Emirates ID

“Our goal is to make the journey of our OFWs much easier. The OFW Pass, in comparison with the decades-old OEC, is convenient, practical, and free of use. In the next phase, we hope to be able to add more features to our mobile app and integrate this with the e-Gov app of the DICT, but for now, we prefer to focus on educating our OFWs on the features of the OFW Pass,” pahayag pa ni Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople sa isang media presentation.

Para sa iba pang tanong tungkol sa DMW Mobile App at OFW Pass maaaring makipag-ugnayan sa DMW sa e-mail address: ofwpass@dmw.gov.ph o kaya’y sa kanilang FB at Messenger, WhatsApp at Viber (call | SMS): +63 908-326-8344 / +63 927-147-8186 / +63 920-517-1059.