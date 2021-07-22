Home  >  Overseas

Manny Pacquiao calls for support for PH's Olympic bets

Jul 22 2021

Philippine boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao, who is in his third week of training in the U.S., calls for support for the Philippines' Olympic bets. Steve Angeles reports.

