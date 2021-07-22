Home > Overseas Manny Pacquiao calls for support for PH's Olympic bets TFC News California, USA Posted at Jul 22 2021 09:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao, who is in his third week of training in the U.S., calls for support for the Philippines' Olympic bets. Steve Angeles reports. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Manny Pacquiao, sports, Tokyo Olympics, Filipino athletes, TFC News Read More: Manny Pacquiao sports Tokyo Olympics Filipino athletes TFC News /news/07/22/21/mga-ospital-nangangamba-sa-delta-variant-sinisingil-na-ang-philhealth-sa-utang/news/07/22/21/2-mangangalakal-pinagbabaril-sa-sultan-kudarat/sports/07/22/21/vismin-cup-basilan-peace-riders-overwhelm-pagadian-for-4th-straight-win/sports/07/22/21/pvl-balipure-stuns-chery-tiggo-in-5-set-thriller/entertainment/07/22/21/maris-racal-binalikan-ang-ilang-eksena-niya-noon-sa-pinoy-big-brother