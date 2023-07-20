Lioness reported on the loose around Berlin

A lioness at the Al Ma'wa For Nature and Wildlife sanctuary for wild animals from conflict zones, located in a forest reserve between Jerash and Ajloun, some 65 km north of Amman, Jordan, 29 November 2018 (issued 02 December 2018). EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN

Berlin, Germany - German police urged residents of Berlin's southern suburbs to stay indoors on Thursday, as they scoured the area for a wild animal on the loose, apparently a lioness.

Police first issued the alarm in the early morning hours, after two people saw what appeared to be a lioness chasing a wild boar down a street near the German capital.

"Around midnight, we received a message hard to imagine. Two passersby who saw one animal chasing another," Daniel Keip, Brandenburg police spokesman, told RBB radio.

"One was a wild boar and the other apparently a wild animal, a lioness. The two men recorded a video on their phones and even experienced policemen had to concede that it was probably a lioness," he said.

Berlin police then alerted the public to the beast's presence, initially putting the southwestern suburbs on alert and then expanding the area of the search.

As authorities, backed by several helicopters, scoured the area around the communities of Kleinmachnow, Teltow and Stahnsdorf at the start of the workday, according to local media, police urged residents to stay indoors.

"The wild animal that escaped has not yet been found!" the police of Brandenburg, the region around Berlin, wrote on Twitter around 7:30 am (0530 GMT). "We ask you not to leave your houses."

No details were immediately available on where the feline could have come from.

smk/yad/jmm

© Agence France-Presse