Watch more News on iWantTFC

Hundreds braved the Southern California heatwave and headed to Don Knabe Park in Cerritos, California for the celebration of the Philippine-American Friendship Day.

The event, organized by the National Alliance of Filipino American Federation, had local performers who entertained the crowd.

There were also booths that featured Filipino products, services, and showcased some traditions.

Cerritos has two Filipino-American city councilmembers: Frank Aurelio Yokoyama, and Lynda Johnson.

The two said that the continued support from the community as well as from elected officials ensure that the tradition will continue to grow in the years to come.

"Cerritos has the most robust Filipino community in our region," said Yokoyama. "This is where Filipinos have an opportunity to come together."

Johnson, meanwhile, said: "We have 65 booths, five food vendors, and food trucks which is double from last year. It really is Janice Hahn who helped put this together through her resources. We're just so grateful for her support."

With many of the local Filipinos dancing until the very end, it proved to be a festival with a chance to become a new summer tradition.