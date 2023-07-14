Watch more News on iWantTFC

A sold-out special screening co-hosted by the Cold Tea Collective and the Vancouver Asian Film Festival saw the spotlight on the work of two Vancouver artists in the film "Joy Ride."

One of them is Filipino-Canadian choreographer Joe Tuliao, who created the dance segment in the movie.

Tuliao has been working in the film industry in Vancouver for the last eight years. He said he was ecstatic when he learned that the film's director, Adele Lim, had chosen him.

"I had a whole week of just wondering if I got it or not, and just end the self-doubt, but then I got that phone call from the agent saying that I got the job," he said.

Tuliao has previously choreographed for shows like RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, Nickelodeon's The J Team, and Disney's Mech-X-4.

He has also done commercials for Nike and Bell Media.

But Joy Ride is Tuliao's first major Hollywood project, and he is happy that he got one foot in the door.

Tuliao hopes this break will pave the way for opportunities for other Filipino artists in Canada.

In choreographing for Joy Ride, Tuliao said it was easy working with the film's actresses Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola, and Sabrina Wu.

Tuliao said he is happy that there is now greater Asian representation in Hollywood. He also urged aspiring Filipino artists to never lose sight of their dreams.

"Build that belief within yourself that you can do it even if you can't see it right now," he added. "If something's telling you, your heart, that you're meant to do something big in this world, trust it and go with it."

Tuliao has more projects lined up following his work in Joy Ride.