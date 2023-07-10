'Joy Ride' comedy celebrates first-time leads

Watch more News on iWantTFC

While filming the comedy film "Joy Ride," Ashley Park admitted that at times, she couldn't believe that she was actually and finally playing the central character of a big Hollywood movie.

"I've grown up loving these kinds of comedies," she said. "But I never just saw myself. I think, at one point, someone was like, 'Oh, is this a dream come true?' And I was like, I didn't even know this was a dream I had access to."

Park added: "To be a protagonist, the lead of your own story, feels like you get to be a full person, and have a full arc of a story."

Ashley Park stars in Lionsgate's new comedy film, "Joy Ride." (Courtesy: Lionsgate "Joy Ride)

For Sherry Cola, starring in a major film that gleefully celebrates Asian joy was a hard-won victory and a milestone.

"Society has always brainwashed us into thinking that we're not worthy of telling our stories," she said. "The more we stay true to where we come from and preach our culture, the more that actually works in our favor."

Sherry Cola co-stars with Ashley Park in Lionsgate's new comedy film, "Joy Ride." (Courtesy: Lionsgate "Joy Ride")

Cola further said: "The ability to adapt with things that are moving fast, I think that's also the resilience of Asian women. We have to just figure it out. We have to survive."

The unapologetically R-rated comedy also stars Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu.

"Joy Ride" is directed by "Crazy Rich Asians" co-writer Adele Lim, and co-produced by Seth Rogen.