Monkeypox outbreak reaches 63 countries; 9,200 cases

MANILA – The Emergency Committee for monkeypox is set to reconvene next week to make recommendations on actions that countries must take to control the current outbreak, according to the World Health Organization.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus says that while the outbreak is still not considered a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, the multi-pronged approach should continue.

“WHO is working closely with civil society and LGBTIQ+ community, especially to tackle the stigma around the virus and spread information so people can stay safe. WHO continues to work with countries and vaccine manufacturers to coordinate the sharing of vaccines, which are currently scarce,” he said.

The world body is also continuing its collaboration with other countries and experts to further research and development.

The number of cases confirmed for monkeypox has reached 9,200 in 63 countries, according to data from the WHO.

In the Philippines, the Department of Health said apart from previous samples sequenced, no new samples were sequenced as they didn’t fit the case definition of suspect, probable case.

