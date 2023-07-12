Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Filipino musical “Cartas de Amor” captivated the audience in Toronto with its heartfelt depiction of the tragic love story between Jose Rizal and his true love, Leonor Rivera.

Alternating between songs and love letters, the play captured the deep affect and longing between the lovers, as well as Rizal’s love and patriotism toward his homeland.

The musical’s creator, Josephine Roces Chavez, said this was conceptualized back in 1996 for the centennial birth anniversary of the Filipino hero.

“The [Cultural Center of the Philippines] asked me to create a program, so this is how it came about,” she said. “I did about two months of research and I had a partner then, Joel Navarro, and we sort of selected the songs together.”

The script is based on actual correspondence of Rizal with his family and friends, particularly with his close friend Ferdinand Blumentritt and his older brother, Paciano.

“Cartas de Amor” was performed by a small powerhouse cast composed of Roces Chavez as Rivera, and another Filipino-Canadian artist from Nova Scotia, Leander Mendoza, as Rizal.

Together with accomplished pianist Cristina Patricio Sanchez and seasoned stage musical director, Rey Tamayo, the group delivered a musical worthy of a big stage.

“I had no difficulty in directing and conceptualizing because these are not only professionals but [also] very, very good singers and actors,” said Tamayo.

Rechie Valdez, a Filipino-Canadian member of parliament, said Rizal “devoted the rest of his life to fight for the country, knowing that he lost the love of his life.”

“I’m really encouraging the team to try and make this bigger,” she said. “We need our youth to be able to see this message, to learn about the writings of Jose Rizal.”

The “Cartas de Amor” creative team hopes to take the show to other places so more Filipinos can watch the show.