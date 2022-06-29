MONTREAL — Two suspected bank robbers were killed Tuesday during a shootout with police in western Canada that left six officers injured, local authorities said, adding that a possible third suspect was still missing.

"This remains an ongoing police incident with the heavy police presence in the area," said Saanich police chief Dean Duthie at a press conference.

Around 11 a.m. (1800 GMT), two armed suspects entered a bank in Saanich, a city of approximately 114,000 outside the British Columbia capital of Victoria, police said in a statement.

"Multiple officers responded to the scene and encountered the armed suspects who fired at police. Two suspects were shot by police and died at the scene," the statement said, adding that no bank employees or members of the public were physically injured.

"It's hard because we have members in the hospital right now suffering from serious injuries," Duthie said.

He noted that, as of late Tuesday, three of the six injured officers were undergoing surgery, while the other three may be released from the hospital.

Earlier in the day, an evacuation order was issued for the buildings surrounding the bank because of a suspected explosive device found in the suspects' vehicle.

The day's events will "shake a lot of people," said Duthie, adding that federal police had been called to assist.

