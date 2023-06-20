Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Clark County District Attorney has filed hate crime and elder abuse charges against the attacker of a Filipino-American in Las Vegas.

The 75-year-old Amadeo Quindara sustained physical injuries from the assault on May 30 by the man identified as Christian Lentz.

Fil-Am brutally assaulted in Las Vegas

Clark County DA Steven Wolfson said Lentz's actions are unacceptable and should be met with consequences.

"The charges have been enhanced and the investigation is ongoing," said Quindara's lawyer Nick Lasso. "We are not gonna stand for this."

Lasso said the initial charge of residential burglary against Lentz did not reflect the extent of the injuries inflicted on Quindara.

"You have to send a message to the community," he added. "I don't think anyone would feel satisfied if there was frankly a sentence like that."

While the charges have been filed, Quindara and his wife Leonia continue to fear for their lives.

They said Lentz remains out of jail and continues to live just two houses away from them.

"I'm scared all the time," said Leonida. "Our life was so peaceful before."

The Quindaras also thanked members of the Filipino and the AAPI communities for their support.

A conviction on the charge of residential burglary committed as a hate crime carries a minimum prison sentence of one year, and a maximum term of 10 years.

In the case of elder abuse as a hate crime, the sentence is not less than one year and a maximum of five years.

The court may also impose a fine of up to $10,000 in addition to any other penalties.

Lentz is scheduled to appear in court on July 3.