An elderly Filipino-American in Las Vegas sustained injuries during a physical assault on May 30 by his neighbor.

Amadeo Quindara got a black eye and stitches on the back of his head from the brutal attack by the man identified as Christian Lentz.

The 75-year-old said he was talking to his Filipino neighbor in Tagalog when Lentz approached them and demanded that they instead speak in English.

"He (Lentz) came here and told me, 'You are done,'" Quindara said in Filipino. "I didn't pick that up. Thirty minutes later, he came back and that was the time he really wanted to kill me."

From the footage of the Quindaras' security camera, he can be heard screaming in pain. It also showed Lentz walking out of the Filipino-American's garage.

"Before I could stand up, he gave me the punch," Quindara shared. "I lost consciousness, [but] he kept punching me."

Quindara added: "When he left, he kept saying 'Die!' three times. He said that and he kept walking away."

Quindara said they have known Lentz for years, as he lives two houses away from their residence.

Las Vegas court records show that the 45-year-old was arrested by the police and was charged with residential burglary.

But Lentz was also released and was ordered to stay away from the Quindaras' residence.

"They only locked him up for a few hours and let him go," Quindara said. "I don't get what kind of law is that."

For Quindara and his wife, the incident left them emotionally scarred. They said it was the first time it happened in their neighborhood.

"I got mentally distressed," said Quindara's wife, Leonida. "How could you not be scared when you see your husband lying in the pool of blood?"