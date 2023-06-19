Japan's Emperor Naruhito (2-L) accompanied by Empress Masako (L) talk to Indonesian President Joko Widodo (2-R) and Iriana Joko Widodo (R) during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, Indonesia, June 19, 2023. Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will visit Indonesia for seven days, their first official visit abroad since their accession. Bayu Ismoyo, EPA-EFE/Pool

JAKARTA — The Japanese imperial couple on Monday attended a welcoming ceremony at the Indonesian presidential palace in Bogor, south of Jakarta, on the third day of their trip to the country.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, who are making their first official goodwill visit since the emperor's ascension to the throne in 2019, were greeted by President Joko Widodo and first lady Iriana Joko Widodo. The emperor received a formal salute from the guard of honor.

The imperial couple took part in a tree planting ceremony with the president and went to a botanical garden near the presidential palace.

The visit is the second overseas trip for the emperor and empress since his ascension, their first being to attend the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth. The couple received an invitation from the Indonesian president in July last year.

It comes as Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, chaired this year by Indonesia, mark their 50th anniversary of friendly ties.

The imperial couple arrived in Indonesia on Saturday. The emperor on Sunday visited the rail yard of the mass rapid transit system in Jakarta, MRT Jakarta, which was built with Japan's economic assistance.