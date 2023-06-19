Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Los Angeles Pride Parade shut down Hollywood Boulevard for its annual festival.

For the second year in a row, a proud Filipino contingent led by the Pilipino American Los Angeles Democrats walked the parade route.

"We want to make sure that every single person feels welcomed no matter what," said Jessica Caloza of PALAD. "It's about being loud and proud, supporting our LGBTQ+ community members."

Filipino-American actor Vincent Rodriguez III was among those who joined the parade.

He rode in a convertible to celebrate his new Amazon Prime series "With Love" where he plays his bisexual character.

'With Love' celebrates queer joy, diverse cultures

"We get to celebrate being with our allies, our family, our friends," he said. "We just get to celebrate joy, belonging, and compassion. That sounds a good enough reason for me to celebrate."

While the mood was festive during the parade, the LGBTQ+ community has had several battles on the legislative and social fronts.

In recent weeks, local Southern California school boards had seen tensions over Pride Month celebrations and gay rights in public school curriculums.

Michael Colorg has been marching in the LA Pride for more than 20 years. He admitted that despite some movement, there continues to be ongoing issues that need to be addressed.

"It’s always a battle," he said. "If it's not something related to housing or job security or marriage equality or trans rights, they’re going to come out of us no matter what version of the story that were in."

He added: "That's why I’ve always looked at LGBT history and Filipino history as different chapters of an ongoing live book. It's always a new chapter, something happens like every telenovela I’ve ever seen and we always have to deal with it one way or another."