Vincent Rodriguez III returns in the charming romantic comedy series "With Love" and in the second season, he brings with him his Filipino family.

"What a time to do that because one of the powerful elements of television, of storytelling, is reflecting the world," he said. "Getting to do that again was pretty fun."

The actor shared he is proud of the series and how it showcases an American family that reflects real life.

"With Love" celebrates queer joy, as well as diverse culture and relationships.

"We definitely explored those different colors of the Filipino experience," Rodriguez said. "We're delving further into the LGBTQ experience, the multigenerational experience, the diversity in our show."

He added: "It's also a part of what we need to see right now in our entertainment, seeing us depicted in these lighter, more joyous, celebratory [and] ambitious ways."

The series pairs him with Mark Indelicato, part of the Latino family whose members form the center of the light-hearted show.

"The joyfulness kind of radiates off of the page," said Indelicato. "I think that's where it really stars. We go to work as actors and do our jobs and bring it to life for people to watch. But I know that I feel those semblances of joy from the moment I read the scripts."