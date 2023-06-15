Watch more News on iWantTFC

For the first time since the New York State Capitol was built 123 years ago, the Philippine Independence Day was commemorated in the halls of New York's seat of government.

Members of the state legislature welcomed leaders and members of the Filipino community at the historic capitol building.

"We're bringing our community out here," said Filipino-American Steven Raga, a state assembly member, "and saying that our community matters. We're visible, we're part of that history."

A high energy cultural performance was also provided by the renowned Masskara Festival dancers from Bacolod City.

"At least, our countrymen (here in New York) will remember that there are good dancers in Bacolod City," said Bacolod Mayor Albee Benitez. "Hopefully, they will visit us. Our festival is held every October."

Other state lawmakers recognized Raga's place in New York history.

"First he's breaking that ceiling," said State Assembly member Jessica Gonzales-Rojas. "But we're now going to see generations of Filipino-Americans raising their hands, running for office and representing our community. I can't wait to see that."

Organizers said this was just the beginning of what could be an annual gathering to mark Philippine Independence Day at the New York State's capitol.