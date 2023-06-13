The Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) USA Chapter successfully hosted the 10th International Technical Conference in Las Vegas, a gathering of civil engineering professionals from around the globe.

Taking place from April 15 to 17, the conference brought together delegates from PICE chapters in Manila, Negros Occidental, Quezon City, Nueva Ecija, Cavite, Brunei, Qatar, UAE, Singapore, and in Riyad.

The event featured a series of engaging sessions, workshops, and presentations delivered by renowned industry experts.

Attendees had the opportunity to exchange knowledge, insights, and best practices in the field of civil engineering, fostering collaboration and professional growth.

Delegates of the 10th International Tech Conference hosted by PICE USA pose for a photo during the event in Las Vegas.

Highlighting the conference was the highly anticipated Gala Night and Fellowship Events, including the thrilling PICE Got Talent competition, where participants from different PICE chapters showcased their skills.

The PICE UAE Chapter emerged as the champions, igniting an evening of excitement and camaraderie that further strengthened the bonds among participants.

In addition to the enriching conference program, delegates had the privilege of exploring the vibrant city of Las Vegas through a sight-seeing tour on the third day.

They visited iconic landmarks such as the Hoover Dam, Frank Gehry Building Lou Ruvo Center, Fremont Street, Allegiant Stadium, and the famous "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign, enhancing their conference experience with the city's unique charm.

Delegates of the 10th International Tech Conference pose for a photo at the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign as part of their tour of some landmarks.

Leaders of the PICE USA CHAPTER said they take great pride in organizing and hosting this successful 10th International Technical Conference, creating a platform for global civil engineering professionals to share knowledge, establish valuable connections, and foster collaboration in their field.