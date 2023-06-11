Taiwan president vows to improve defense at maritime drills

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visits a reservists training at a military base in Taoyuan, Taiwan on May 11, 2023. The Taiwanese defense ministry said in January that it will permit more than 200 women to enroll in voluntary reservists training for the first time, as part of efforts to strengthen its defenses against China. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE/file

President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday said she would step up Taiwan's defense capabilities with new technologies.

During anti-terrorism drills in Kaohsiung City, Tsai said her government would promote policies to safeguard maritime and border security.

"The safer Taiwan is, the safer the world is," she said.

TENSIONS WITH CHINA

The Kaohsiung drills saw members of the Taiwanese coast guard, military and police respond to a simulated hostage situation in an operation that involved helicopters, inflatable boats, and an action movie-style soundtrack played on loudspeakers.

Taiwan regularly holds military drills amid increasing military and political pressures from China, which views the self-ruled island as a breakaway province.

Beijing has vowed to control the island — by force, if necessary — and has ramped up warplane incursions into Taiwan's air defense zone in recent months.

"Everyone who participated in today's drill are our country's front-line defenders. I want to emphasize again, we have to strengthen ourselves in order to ensure peace in the Taiwan Strait," the Taiwanese president said in a short speech.

"The more we are united, the more secure we are; the more secure Taiwan is, the safer the world will be."

