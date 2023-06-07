Mike Pence launches 2024 presidential election campaign

US former vice president Mike Pence delivers a speech on energy policy during the Nixon National Energy Conference at The Richard Nixon Library & Museum in Yorba Linda, California, USA, April 19 2023. Caroline Brehman, EPA-EFE

WASHINGTON - Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday, saying in a video posted online that "different times call for different leadership."

Joining an increasingly crowded field of Republican candidates vying for the party's presidential nomination, Pence will challenge former President Donald Trump, the current front-runner, whom he served in the White House for four years through 2021.

Pence has become the first vice president in modern U.S. politics to run against his previous running mate.

"Today our party and our country need a leader that will appeal, as Lincoln said, to 'the better angels of our nature,'" Pence said in a video released ahead of a kickoff event later in the day in Iowa, the earliest U.S. state to vote in the party's nominating process.

Since leaving office, Pence, a staunch conservative who also formerly served as an Indiana congressman and then governor, has distanced himself from Trump, making his most scathing comments in March about the former president's role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January 2021.

I believe in the American people, and I have faith God is not done with America yet. Together, we can bring this Country back, and the best days for the Greatest Nation on Earth are yet to come! 🇺🇸 #Pence2024 pic.twitter.com/A8EkqgCDAm — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 7, 2023

Pence, who turned 64 on Wednesday, said that Trump's encouragement of rioters and his reckless words leading up to the attack "endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day," and that history will hold the 76-year-old former president "accountable."

Pence has sought to cast himself as a traditional conservative Republican in the model of former President Ronald Reagan. He is trying to draw support from backers of Trump, but is expected to face an uphill battle.

Among a pack of hopefuls seeking the Republican nomination, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who entered the race on Tuesday, opinion polls have shown that only Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 44, have managed to reach double-digit support.

The Democratic Party, meanwhile, has fewer candidates for its nomination and President Joe Biden, who launched his re-election campaign in late April, has no major rivals so far. But polls have indicated that public support for the 80-year-old leader's bid for a second term is tepid, even among Democrats.

==Kyodo

