Cambodia's main opposition party barred from July election

PHNOM PENH - Cambodia's main opposition Candlelight Party on Monday was disqualified from taking part in the July general election, with the country's election committee saying it failed to submit proper registration documents.

The National Election Committee announced the decision saying 18 political parties have been admitted to join the July 23 election as of Monday, including the ruling Cambodian People's Party of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The Candlelight Party said it is filing an appeal against the decision to the Constitutional Council, the country's top judicial body.

Asked if the party's fate can be overturned, Candlelight Party spokesman Kimsour Phirith said, "Politics in Cambodia cannot be predicted...Anything can happen."

Last Friday, the party issued a statement saying they would rally leaders, members, activists and supporters around the country to hold peaceful protests if the election committee refuses to allow the party to run in the election.

Soon after, Hun Sen warned supporters and leaders of the party that they could "face imprisonment" if they stage protests, saying it would undermine public order, safety and social stability while Cambodia is hosting the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, a biennial multi-sport event also known as SEA Games.

He also ordered prison officials to prepare spaces to jail Candlelight Party leaders who dare to gather for the protests.

It is not the first time a major Cambodian opposition party has been excluded from a general election. The previous major opposition party, the Cambodia National Rescue Party, was dissolved ahead of the general election in 2018, in which the ruling CPP took all 125 parliamentary seats.

Cambodia has held a general election every five years since 1993, but Hun Sen has remained in power for nearly 40 years.

==Kyodo