Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen arrived in Myanmar on Friday marking the first visit by a foreign leader to the Southeast Asian country since the military ousted the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and seized power in February 2021.

As this year's chair of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Cambodia is seeking to make progress on ending the political turmoil in the member country while military authorities appear in no hurry to loosen their grip on power.

Hun Sen is scheduled to hold talks with the military leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, during his two-day stay in Myanmar. The commander of the country's armed forces heads the military government.

The Cambodian leader was greeted by Myanmar's military-appointed foreign minister, Wunna Maung Lwin, after arriving at an airport in the capital Naypyitaw, according to a military spokesperson.

ASEAN leaders agreed on a so-called five-point consensus at a special summit in April, calling for an immediate end to violence and the dispatch of an ASEAN special envoy to meet with "all parties concerned." But the junta ignored the directive, leading ASEAN to exclude the military leader from summit meetings from October.

Meanwhile, Suu Kyi, who has led the country's pro-democracy camp, remains under house arrest and faces multiyear imprisonment over charges her supporters believe are politically motivated.

Ousted from power in the coup, the pro-democracy camp has been engaging in guerrilla warfare against the military in concert with some armed ethnic minority groups, further deepening turmoil in the nation.

