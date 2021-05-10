Hundreds wounded in new Jerusalem clashes: emergency services
Agence France-Presse
Posted at May 10 2021 04:16 PM
JERUSALEM - Hundreds of people were wounded Monday in renewed clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.
"There are hundreds of people injured from the clashes" and about 50 of them were hospitalized, the Red Crescent said in a brief statement to journalists.
More details to follow.
