DFA confirms death of Filipino embassy personnel in India due to COVID-19

Mortuary workers load the body of a person, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), to an ambulance for cremation, at a hospital in New Delhi, India on May 5, 2021. Adnan Abidi, Reuters/file

MANILA - The Deparment of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday said a Filipino career personnel working at the Philippine Embassy in New Delhi, India died of COVID-19.

DFA Office of Strategic Communication and Research Executive Director Ivy Banzon-Abalos, however, said no details or statement regarding the incident will be issued for now.

India has been posting record-high coronavirus cases and deaths, with 366,161 new infections and 3,754 deaths on Monday.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,108,826 people. The tally includes 18,562 deaths, 1,030,367 recoveries, and 59,897 active cases.

