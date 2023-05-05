Watch more News on iWantTFC

World renowned Filipino maestro Jonathan Velasco was chosen by the choir Pro Coro Canada to direct some of their pieces during their May 6 concert in Edmonton, Alberta.

A sought-after choral conductor, Velasco and his choirs have won the first prize in major choral competitions in Europe.

He also regularly judges international choral competitions in Europe and in Asia, and currently conducts the Ateneo Chamber Singers.

"One of the greatest influences to Filipino musicians would be Andrea Veneracion, who was the former choir master of the University of the Philippines and the Madrigal Singers," said Velasco. "I was with the Madrigal Singers in the 1980, so that was my greatest influence."

Velasco added that among those who also influenced him is one of the Philippines' artistic pillars, National Artist Ryan Cayabyab.

Pro Coro Canada, founded in 1981, is one of Canada's top professional choirs. It has also performed in various international choir festivals.

In "Missae IX," a multi-year series with musical settings of the Latin Mass text, Pro Coro Canada will perform Misa under Velasco's direction.

The Philippine consulate general's office in Calgary welcomed Velasco to Alberta and encouraged Filipinos in the area to watch the performance.

"This is part of our cultural diplomacy program," said Zaldy Patron, consul general in Alberta and Saskatchewan. . "We would like to take every opportunity to highlight Filipino cultural heritage as well as Filipino talents."

The concert will also feature the Filipino-Canadian composer Oliver Munar.

"Pro Coro has been wonderful with me," Munar said. "I've been singing with them for nine years now. I just feel that the leadership and music making is of the highest caliber. I think of Pro Coro as another family for me."