Filipino mother stabbed to death by husband in San Diego: Sheriff’s department

MANILA—A 30-year-old US-based Filipino mother of two children died after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband in a domestic disturbance at their home in San Diego, Calif.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, Rhona Barcelon had an altercation with her husband Jay, 31, at their residence in Lemon Grove on April 16.

Authorities alleged that the suspect stabbed the victim while sustaining injuries himself.

"Deputies forced entry into the residence and their immediate intervention stopped any further assault. Deputies provided medical aid to Rhona and Jay until relieved by fire personnel," the sheriff's office said in a statement on April 17.

Rhona was reportedly sent to a local hospital, but due to her serious injuries, she was declared dead on arrival by the doctor.

Jay also underwent medical treatment and is currently stable, police said. He will be facing a murder charge.

A "Go Fund Me" page was set up for Rhona by a friend, and it has raised nearly $12,000 as of posting. — With a report from Steve Angeles, ABS-CBN News North America Bureau

