Brazil records 2,616 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, more than 71,000 cases
Reuters
Posted at Apr 11 2021 10:51 AM
RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil on Saturday recorded 2,616 new COVID-19 deaths and 71,832 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said.
Brazil, which has become the latest epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, with the second-highest death toll after the United States, has recorded 13.45 million cases and more than 350,000 deaths, official data show. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by Paul Simao)
