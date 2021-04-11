Brazil records 2,616 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, more than 71,000 cases

Healthcare staff work next to patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a field hospital set up at Dell'Antonia sports gym in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday. Brazil recently detected the highly contagious South African variant, raising concern on its impact to the country’s current situation after reporting a single-day record of 4,195 deaths on April 6. Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil on Saturday recorded 2,616 new COVID-19 deaths and 71,832 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil, which has become the latest epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, with the second-highest death toll after the United States, has recorded 13.45 million cases and more than 350,000 deaths, official data show. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by Paul Simao)