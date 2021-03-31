Home  >  Overseas

The deadliest month: COVID kills 66,500 people in Brazil in March

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Apr 01 2021 06:39 AM

Gravediggers wearing protective suits prepare to bury the coffin of a person who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a ceremony with no relatives, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 22, 2020. Amanda Perobelli, Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO - Hard-hit Brazil's coronavirus death toll soared in March, its deadliest month yet in the pandemic, with 66,573 people killed by Covid-19, more than double the previous record.

The South American country, whose hospitals have been pushed dangerously close to collapse by a new surge of severe cases, has now recorded a total of 321,515 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said -- a toll second only to that of the United States.

© Agence France-Presse

