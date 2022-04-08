A photo of surveillance footage at a café where a meeting between those involved in the alleged marriage fraud scheme and their clients took place in November 2021. Courtesy of the US Justice Department.

A grand jury in Massachusetts this week indicted 11 people in a sham marriage scheme that allegedly netted hundreds of "green cards" illegally, the US Department of Justice said in a statement Thursday.

Six of the defendants have been identified as Philippine nationals.

The US Justice Department alleged that Marcialito Biol Benitez operated what was described as an "agency" at brick-and-mortar office and employed the other defendants to arrange sham marriages between clients and American citizens.

Based on the marriage, Benitez and his staff would then allegedly submit fraudulent immigration petitions to US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Benitez and other indictees were also accused of filing fake domestic violence visas in case the American spouse became "unresponsive or uncooperative."

Photos of the staged marriages allegedly arranged by Marcialito Biol Benitez and his staff for clients and prospective U.S. spouses. Courtesy: U.S. Justice Department.

Clients would be charged as much as $30,000 in cash for these services.

One of his clients resided in Massachusetts where the case is expected to be heard.

“Marriage fraud is a serious crime that threatens the integrity of our nation’s lawful immigration system,” United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said in a statement.

“These defendants’ alleged exploitation of this system for profit is an affront to our nation’s tradition of welcoming immigrants and prospective citizens. Their alleged fraudulent behavior makes things harder for the vast majority of immigrants who follow the law and respect our immigration system."

- With a report from Steve Angeles | TFC News Los Angeles.

