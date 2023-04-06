Watch more News on iWantTFC



House Republicans in Tennessee have moved to expel three Democratic state representatives, including Filipino-American Justin Jones.

The move came after Jones and his colleagues joined the protests at the state capitol to call for stricter gun control measures in the wake of the March mass shooting in Nashville.

Six people were killed in that attack on March 27, including three children.

"We’ve been kicked out of our committees as representatives elected by our constituents," said Jones. "This is not what democracy looks like.

The GOP state lawmakers filed three resolutions on April 3 to expel Jones, who represents Nashville, as well as Representatives Gloria Johnson of Knoxville and Justin Pearson of Memphis.

Jones said that as Tennessee House Republicans pushed forward the vote on their expulsion, Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton ordered the gallery cleared as the crowd jeered.

He also claimed that Republican Representative Justin Lafferty of Knoxville pushed him and grabbed his phone.

For Jones, it was a sad day for the state. He previously joined thousands of people who gathered at the Tennessee state capitol to call for action and accountability from their governor and the state's lawmakers.

"Prayers are good but action is better," Jones added. "They can act in that building right there. And we need them to act. This is preventable. We’re the only nation where this keeps happening."

Jones, 27, is one of the youngest members of the Tennessee House of Representatives. He was elected to represent the House District 52 in midterm polls in November 2022.

Prior to his election, he became known as an advocate for free speech, voting access, public healthcare expansion, and representation for women, the working class, and minorities.