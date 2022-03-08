Snipers and street battles on Kyiv's edge

Ukrainian military members patrol the area on the frontline line in Irpin town, Kyiv (Kiev) region, Ukraine, 04 March 2022. People, mostly women, and children, were fleeing the frontline towns of Bucha and Irpin after heavy fighting broke out between Ukrainian and Russian forces in recent days. According to the United Nations (UN), at least one million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since the beginning of Russia's military aggression on 24 February 2022. The UN estimates that around 160,000 Ukrainians are currently internally displaced. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

IRPIN, Ukraine - Street battles and hand-to-hand combat. Ukrainian servicemen and fleeing residents described ferocious fighting on Kyiv's northwestern edge Monday that could soon spread to the besieged capital.

"There is real street fighting now," a Ukrainian paratrooper lieutenant who agreed to be identified as Stas told AFP in the flashpoint town of Irpin.

Bursts of automatic gunfire and blasts of exploding shells rang out as he spoke on the 12th day of the Russian invasion.

"In some places, there is hand-to-hand combat," said Stas.

"There is a huge column -- 200 men, 50 light armored vehicles, several tanks," he said of the Russian threat. "We are trying to push them out, but I don't know if we'll be fully able to do it. The situation is very unstable."

SPECIAL FORCES

The industrial town of Irpin represents the outgunned Ukrainian forces' last point of resistance against the Russian assault on Kyiv.

The Russian offensive began with missile strikes and a paratrooper deployment in Kyiv's more distant suburb of Gostomel on February 24.

Ukrainian soldiers beat back the initial push and destroyed some of the first Russian armored vehicles.

But the Russians sent in reinforcements from Belarus that reached the outer reaches of suburban Kyiv at the start of last week.

The offensive has been gaining momentum ever since.

Russian ground forces seized a series of settlements around Gostomel and used incessant shelling attacks to reach further south into Irpin's sister town of Buchau.

"On Friday morning, there was a Ukrainian flag over Bucha, and then the Russian teams started coming in," said local resident Vitaliy Shichko.

The 47-year-old had one bandage over two bullet wounds to his left wrist and another over purple bruises on the left side of his face.

"At first, they seemed to be sending in people they weren’t afraid of losing," Shichko said.

"But when I was hiding in the basement, the Russians who found us were serious, well-equipped, with torches and full communications –- basically, special forces."

'HOPING TO BE SAVED'

Much of Bucha now stands in ruins.

The town is still being pummeled with mortar fire and dark smoke towers over its horizon.

But residents and Ukrainian soldiers told AFP that almost everyone who was strong enough to walk has now fled.

"The older people, those who cannot use their feet, they remain," resident Marina Manfyorova said while rushing toward evacuation buses waiting on the Kyiv side of a river splitting the capital from Irpin.

"They are still hoping to be saved."

A woman carries a dog while people cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv in Ukraine, during heavy shelling and bombing on Saturday. Aris Messinis, AFP

The Russian push into Irpin began with bombing raids that sent the first big wave of residents fleeing on Saturday morning.

Russian tanks and armored vehicles could be seen moving on Monday within two kilometers (just over a mile) of Kyiv's city limits.

Lieutenant Stas said the Russian had positioned four assault squadrons across the western haf of Irpin.

"Now, our artillery is hitting them," he said.

SNIPERS

Several witnesses said the Russians had installed snipers into a block of highrises overlooking deserted streets and muddy fields used by residents to make their final dash into Kyiv.

"There is a sniper in that blue building," soldier Oleksiy Cherikalov said with a look over his right shoulder.

The 40-year-old was taking a day off duty to evacuate his own family from Irpin.

But even he seemed stunned by the scale of the seemingly random violence.

"That sniper has been shooting at us all day," he said.

Other witnesses and soldiers said the Russians had forced some people from their homes in order to establish new shooting positions.

AFP was unable to reach Russian soldiers who could comment because of the dangers of crossing the fast-moving frontline.

"The Russians are positioning themselves in residential buildings, apartments, shops," said soldier Konstantyn Lokhmitskiy.

"After that, they started shooting exclusively at civilians," the 38-year-old alleged.

"I also fought. This is my third war. But this never used to happen," Lokhmitsky said. "No one shot at civilians back then."

