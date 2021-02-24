Myanmar foreign minister visits Thailand, 1st visit abroad since coup

Myanmar's Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin arrives to address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York, October 2, 2015. Eduardo Munoz, Reuters/File

BANGKOK - Myanmar's military-appointed foreign minister visited Thailand on Wednesday, a Thai government source said, in the first visit abroad by a senior Myanmar official since the military seized power in a coup early this month.

The foreign minister's visit comes as Indonesia is pushing for a special foreign ministerial meeting of the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations to discuss the Myanmar situation.

Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai is expected to hold three-way talks with Wunna Maung Lwin and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who is also in Thailand, the source said, adding the Thai and Myanmar ministers had already met.

Wunna Maung Lwin was appointed by the military to replace Aung San Suu Kyi as foreign minister. Suu Kyi, who doubled in that capacity while being Myanmar's de facto leader, remains in detention following the coup.

The ouster of the elected government has sparked daily demonstrations across the Southeast Asian nation, with protesters demanding that Suu Kyi and other detained political figures be released. A general strike on Monday shut many businesses.

An Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday that while Indonesia discussed with several other ASEAN members a possible visit to Myanmar by Retno, it has concluded that it is not the right time for such a trip due to the political developments in the country.

ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. One of its principles is noninterference in fellow members' politics.

==Kyodo