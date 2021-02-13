PH ‘dissociates’ itself from UN rights body’s call for Myanmar to free Suu Kyi

MANILA—The Philippines will not back an international call for the release of ousted and detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Foreign Affairs chief Teodoro Locsin Jr. said Saturday, citing the importance of “sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The country thus joined China and Russia in veering away from a United Nations Human Rights Council consensus adopting a resolution urging the Myanmar junta to free Suu Kyi.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that while it backed Myanmar’s progress toward democracy, the Philippines believed in the country’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“As a sovereign country in a world of sovereign states, the Philippines cannot stress strongly enough the primacy of national internal efforts towards democratic reforms, and never by the imposition of foreign solutions whether in regional or multilateral contexts, including through this Council,” the statement read, which was delivered through a recorded message, according to Locsin.

@UNGeneva The Philippine strong statement was delivered by recorded message. The Philippines joined China, Russia, Venezuela and Bolivia IN DISSOCIATING ITSELF FROM the HRC consensus that adopted the resolution but without taking a vote. Statement follows. @DFAPHL — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) February 13, 2021

Bolivia and Venezuela have dissociated from the Human Rights Council consensus.

The 47-member forum met at Britain and the European Union’s request to consider a resolution calling for the release of Suu Kyi, and for UN monitors to be allowed to visit. It was adopted unanimously.

In a letter read out to the council earlier on Friday, some 300 elected parliamentarians called for UN investigations into the "gross human rights violations" that they said the Myanmar military committed since its coup, including arrests.

The United Nations human rights investigator for Myanmar earlier urged the UN Security Council to consider imposing sanctions and arms embargoes, as 300 elected Myanmar lawmakers urged investigations into the military's seizure of power.

— With a report from Reuters

