US President Joe Biden provides an update on Russia and Ukraine during remarks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, February 22, 2022. Kevin Lamarque, Reuters

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Russia has begun to invade Ukraine and plans to go much further than he had previously indicated.

"This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine," the US leader said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin's stated plans to send troops deep into the Donbas region.

"He's setting up a rationale to take more territory by force," Biden said in an address from the White House.

(More details to follow.)