UK urges Putin to reconsider 'rash decision' on nuclear treaty

LONDON, UK — Britain on Tuesday called for President Vladimir Putin to reconsider his move to suspend Russia's participation in its last remaining arms control treaty with the United States.

"We hope Putin reconsiders his rash decision to suspend Russia's participation in the New START treaty," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said.

"Arms control is vital to the security of our planet."

