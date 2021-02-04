Facebook says services in coup-hit Myanmar being restricted

YANGON - Facebook on Thursday said some of its services were being restricted in Myanmar, days after the military seized power in a coup.

"We are aware that access to Facebook is currently disrupted for some people," a company spokesperson told AFP.

"We urge authorities to restore connectivity so that people in Myanmar can communicate with their families and friends and access important information."

The social media platform is wildly popular in Myanmar and the primary method for communication. It is also frequently used by government ministries to issue statements.

NetBlocks, which monitors internet outages around the world, said service providers in Myanmar were blocking or restricting access to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. The latter two are also owned by Facebook.

"Facebook products are now restricted on multiple internet providers in #Myanmar as operators comply with an apparent blocking order," the group wrote on Twitter.

State-owned internet provider MPT had taken the most widespread action to block access, it added.

